Leading builder of single-family rental communities climbs in rankings

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) ("AMH" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, has been recognized by BUILDER magazine as the 39th largest homebuilder in the United States on its 2023 Builder 100 List with 2,183 new homes built last year.

"We are proud to be recognized by BUILDER magazine for the third consecutive year, contributing much-needed supply during a national housing shortage. Since the launch of our development program in 2017, our team has constructed 7,700 new homes in over 130 communities nationwide, with thousands more under development," said Brent Landry, Executive Vice President of Development of AMH. "Moving forward, we remain focused on bringing new high-quality housing options to an underserved market."

AMH-built homes include premium finishes and popular features such as fenced yards, pocket offices, granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2- and 3-car garages, and lawn care services. The Company also incorporates state-of-the-art amenities like pools, fitness centers, yoga rooms, playgrounds, nature trails, and clubhouses at many of its new developments to promote a lifestyle of greater comfort and ease.

"We thoughtfully design our communities to support our residents' well-being, sense of belonging, and overall quality of life. And we provide additional amenities and professional services to strengthen their long-term growth into successful neighborhoods, which drive economic activity, add to the local tax base, and contribute stability to their regions," said Zack Johnson, Executive Vice President of Real Estate Investments of AMH. "Our goal is not just to build more houses, but to elevate the experience of single-family living for thousands of households in this country."

The 2023 Builder 100 list can be viewed here.

About AMH

AMH is a leading owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of March 31, 2023, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P., and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

