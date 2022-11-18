Texas Instruments prices $1.6 billion of investment grade notes

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 11, 2023

DALLAS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced the pricing of three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate principal amount of $1.6 billion. The notes consist of the following:

  • $200 million of 4.600% senior unsecured notes due February 15, 2028;
  • $200 million of 4.900% senior unsecured notes due March 14, 2033; and
  • $1.2 billion of 5.050% senior unsecured notes due May 18, 2063.

The 4.600% notes due 2028 and the 4.900% notes due 2033 will be a further issuance of, and form a single series with, the $500 million aggregate principal amount of the existing 4.600% notes due 2028 issued by TI on November 18, 2022, and the $750 million aggregate principal amount of the existing 4.900% notes due 2033 issued by TI on March 14, 2023, respectively. The 5.050% notes due 2063 will be a new issuance.

TI expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on May 18, 2023.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC; and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering of the notes is made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov or, in the alternative, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by phone: (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, by phone: (866) 718-1649; or U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, by phone: (877) 558-2607.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of the notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades.

TXN-G

TI_INCORPORATED_LOGO_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DA98428&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-instruments-prices-1-6-billion-of-investment-grade-notes-301822858.html

SOURCE Texas Instruments Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA98428&Transmission_Id=202305111832PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA98428&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.