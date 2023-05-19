Scientific Industries to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 15, 2023

Investor Call to be held Tuesday, May 16th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2023 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today it will file a Form 10Q after the close on May 15, 2023, for its first quarter financial results ended March 31, 2023, and issue a press release reporting its first quarter of 2023 before the market open on May 16, 2023.

The Company will conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (844) 481-2706 or (412) 317-0662 (international), or listen via a live webcast, which is available on the Company's Investor Relations page at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/ or at https://app.webinar.net/lXGP739nvrz.

A replay of the call will be available through May 23, 2023, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 7687471, or for 30 days at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI) is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocess sensors and actuators as well as innovative data analytics software, SBI helps scientists and engineers in bioprocessing to monitor and control critical process parameters and product quality attributes. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. (SCND-OTCQB) To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos
CEO and President
Phone: 631-567-4700
[email protected]
[email protected]

or:

Joe Dorame
Lytham Partners, LLC
Phone: (602)889-9700
[email protected]

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.



