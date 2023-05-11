Wondershare Filmora Ranked Second in APAC for Best Video Editing Software in the Latest G2 Report

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is thrilled to announce that its hero product Filmora has been ranked in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region as the second-best video editing software by G2 in its Spring 2023 report.

Logo.jpg

As the biggest software marketplace, G2 is known for evaluating and ranking software based on customer satisfaction, feedback and regional market presence. Reviewers in the APAC region have expressed high satisfaction with the Filmora product, resulting in an impressive satisfaction score of 93. Among the satisfaction ratings, Filmora is ranked high for ease of use and likelihood to recommend, and many users believe that the product is going in the right direction.

In addition, the report indicates that Filmora has a significant market presence, and is ranked second best. The overall score of Filmora is 83, reflecting the software's high-quality features and overall customer satisfaction.

With over 100 million global users across 150 countries, Wondershare Filmora is the first video-editing software that has integrated ChatGPT into the tool in its latest updates. The user experience has been improved and video editing has been made easier than ever, thanks to its staggering AI powered features such as copywriting, audio denoise, and image generation. The leading video editor's rich feature set and intuitive user interface has also made it one of the most popular choices for users at any skill level.

Wondershare would like to thank G2 for the report and for seeking out the APAC audience to determine this ranking. To learn more about Wondershare Filmora and stay up-to-date with its product features, check out Wondershare's website and follow Filmora on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

Media Contact

Iris Liu
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN98544&sd=2023-05-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-filmora-ranked-second-in-apac-for-best-video-editing-software-in-the-latest-g2-report-301822936.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN98544&Transmission_Id=202305112044PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN98544&DateId=20230511
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.