Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Dentsply on May 2, 2022 with a Class Period from June 9, 2021 to May 9, 2022. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Dentsply have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants orchestrated a scheme to inflate the Company’s revenue and earnings by manipulating its accounting for a distributor rebate program in order for senior executives to be eligible for significant cash and stock-based incentive compensation. In order to facilitate this scheme, Dentsply and its executives made numerous false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period. As a result of Defendants’ misrepresentations, Dentsply’s common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

