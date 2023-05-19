AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance Holdings LLC in the amount of approximately $50 million in concurrence with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s entry into certain variable pre-paid forward transactions executed in reliance on Rule 144 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

AmerisourceBergen intends to repurchase shares from Walgreens Boots Alliance at the per share price equal to the price in the Rule 144 transaction. The concurrent share repurchase will be made under AmerisourceBergen’s share repurchase program and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 44,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #21 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue.

