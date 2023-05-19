Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Results from 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) announces that all matters presented for approval at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023 have been fully authorized and approved. The items on the agenda included fixing the number of directors to be elected at seven, electing seven proposed director nominees and the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors.

The results of the voting, inclusive of all votes cast and proxies received for each director nominee, which was conducted by ballot, are as follows:


Nominee

Votes ForVotes Withheld
No.%No.%
Ronald Eckhardt197,984,01998.9%2,174,4821.1%
Angela Avery199,664,01099.8%494,4910.2%
Bryan Begley195,028,04497.4%5,130,4572.6%
Robert Broen199,578,44699.7%580,0550.3%
John Festival182,719,87791.3%17,438,6248.7%
Marty Proctor197,394,43098.6%2,764,0711.4%
Marnie Smith199,395,85699.6%762,6450.4%


About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta’s Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “ATH”. For more information, visit www.atha.com.

For more information, please contact:
Matthew Taylor Robert Broen
Chief Financial Officer President and CEO
1-403-817-9104 1-403-817-9190
[email protected][email protected]

