Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion,” “we” or the “company”) (NYSE: MIR), a global provider of radiation detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the medical, nuclear, defense, and research end markets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,000,000 shares of Mirion’s Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders at a price to the public of $7.65 per share. Selling stockholders participating in the offering consist of entities affiliated with Charterhouse Capital Partners. Mirion will not sell any securities in the public offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders, but Mirion will bear the costs associated with the public offering, other than underwriting discounts and commissions and certain other expenses. The offering is expected to close on May 16, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup is acting as the sole bookrunner for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 28, 2022. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement and the other documents Mirion has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Mirion and this offering. The proposed offering is being made only by means of an effective shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus and final prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained from Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate”, “expect”, “hope”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “understand” and similar words are intended to identify forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, statements regarding the closing of the public offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, market risks and uncertainties and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for an offering of securities, and other risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in Mirion’s filings with the SEC from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed or to be filed with the SEC.

You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and Mirion does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs approximately 2,700 people and operates in 12 countries.

