KSTAR Reveals Lithium-ion UPS at Data Center World

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kstar (002518. SZ), a leading provider of data center infrastructure equipment and solution, announced its debut at the Data Center World Austin 2023 held from May 8-11 at the Austin Convention Center in TX, USA.

Data Center World Austin 2023 is the leading digital infrastructure event designed for data center professionals. At the Kstar booth, a variety of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions & modular data center solutions tailored for the North American market attracted the attention of many participants.

One of the main highlights of the Kstar's exhibition was the Memopower Li series lithium-ion UPS rating from 1kVA-3kVA. The Memopower Li series is the most up-to-date lithium-ion UPS solution. It boasts several key features:

  • Compact footprint
  • Online double conversion for robust power protection
  • Up to 3x the life of lead-acid batteries
  • Requires less service and replacement

image_5023404_5711349.jpg

Commenting on the growth of the lithium-ion UPS sector in the industry, Heidi, Kstar's sales director in North America, said, "Across the world, the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions is increasing at an accelerating pace. Data center is among the highest electric power consumers, forcing operators to turn to energy-saving solutions. With the benefits of smaller size, lighter weight, and longer life, lithium-ion batteries will hold a key role in the green data centers of the future. At Kstar, we proudly lead the way."

Kstar is also leading the way for a more sustainable data center with its IDU series prefabricated data center showcased at the event. The benefits of IDU 4.0 prefabricated data center include:

  • Modular design to accelerate deployment and reduce over-configuration.
  • Aisle containment & in-row cooling enhance the cooling efficiency.
  • PUE can be lowered to 1.3, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

"Companies are racing to deploy edge infrastructure in new locations to fulfill the demand for digital business. Kstar prefabricated solution is the wise choice for these applications. With 30 years of experience engineering power, thermal, and monitoring management solutions for the data center, our team are experts in providing customized products, solutions and customer support for every project." said Heidi.

About Kstar

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co Ltd. (KSTAR) is a global leader in R&D and manufacturing Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), modular data centers, PV, and ESS solutions. According to Omida's latest report, KSTAR ranked No.5 in the global UPS market and according to CCID's report, Kstar ranked No.1 in China's UPS sales among local brands. The company's manufacturing capabilities are supported by nearly 4,200 employees and five huge manufacturing and assembly facilities globally.

For more information about Kstar lithium-ion UPS solutions or other solutions, please visit https://www.kstar.com. For sales and technical inquiries, please email [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=CN98609&sd=2023-05-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kstar-reveals-lithium-ion-ups-at-data-center-world-301823064.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Kstar Science& Techonlogy Co.,LTD

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN98609&Transmission_Id=202305120237PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN98609&DateId=20230512
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.