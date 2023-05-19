HUTCHMED Announces Board of Directors and Board Committee Membership

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM, HKEX:​13) refers to its announcement on May 10, 2023 of the appointment of Professor Solange Peters as an Independent Non-executive Director, member of the Technical Committee and member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on May 12, 2023 (“AGM”). The Company today announces that the effective date of such appointments will be deferred until a later date to be announced by the Company.

The Company also announces that Professor Mok Shu Kam, Tony will be appointed as member of the Audit Committee of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM, subject to Professor Mok being re-elected as a Director by the shareholders at the AGM.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has approximately 5,000 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of about 1,800 in oncology/​immunology. Since inception it has focused on bringing cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect HUTCHMED’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that current or future appointees to HUTCHMED’s board of directors are not eﬀective in their respective positions, the diﬀiculty in locating and recruiting suitable candidates for its board of directors and the management diﬀiculties which may arise from changes in HUTCHMED’s board of directors. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on AІM and with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this announcement, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries
Mark Lee, Senior Vice President+852 2121 8200
Annie Cheng, Vice President+1 (973) 306-4490
Media Enquiries
Americas – Brad Miles,
Solebury Strategic Communications		+1 (917) 570 7340 (Mobile) / [email protected]
Europe – Ben Atwell / Alex Shaw,
FTI Consulting		+44 20 3727 1030 / +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 545 055 (Mobile) / [email protected]
Asia – Zhou Yi, Brunswick+852 9783 6894 (Mobile) / [email protected]
Nominated Advisor
Atholl Tweedie / Freddy Crossley / Daphne Zhang, Panmure Gordon+44 (20) 7886 2500


