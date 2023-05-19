SHENZHEN, China, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its three data products – iAudience, Aurora Risk Factor and Aurora Risk Marketing Score, are available for trading on the Shenzhen Data Exchange, following the complete data product launch process approved by the exchange. This is another significant milestone for the Company in working with the Shenzhen Data Exchange to expand its data trading products after the launch of its MoonFox iApp on the exchange.



Aurora Mobile is one of the initial data providers of the Shenzhen Data Exchange. Its systems are connected to the exchange's trading service platform. With its strict compliance management system and professional data governance capabilities, Aurora Mobile has launched various proprietary data products on the exchange and developed a mature trading model in compliance with the exchange standards.

iAudience helps enterprises build a comprehensive user label system to improve service quality and carry out refined marketing and operations with a series of services such as label supplements, label modeling, user analysis and product positioning.

Aurora Risk Factor is a data product consisting of variables related to financial risk control scenarios. These variables are developed by the Company through modeling, training, testing and optimization of the underlying data in the work process serving enterprises while leveraging its accumulated industry experience. It has six sub-products, including more than 2,000 fields in 5 modules such as application behavior and device information. Aurora Risk Factor is applicable to scenarios such as customer acquisition, pre-loan risk control and credit management, and is applied to various strategies or models such as customer group stratification, anti-fraud and credit scoring.

Aurora Risk Marketing Score is a set of scores for financial marketing scenarios calculated based on the performance of more than 2,000 fields in Aurora Risk Factor in marketing scenarios using traditional machine learning algorithms and proprietary, patented algorithms. In marketing scenarios such as new customer acquisition and promotional activities, it helps companies identify high quality customers with high propensity.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to innovate and explore in the field of data services to provide richer and more secure data products for enterprise customers. The company aims to fully support data circulation, unleash data value and promote the development of the data element market.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile ( JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

