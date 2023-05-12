Coway Announces Financial Results for Q1 FY2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Image__Coway_Financial_Results.jpg

"Coway maintained stable sales revenue and operating profit throughout the first quarter," said Soon Tae Kim, Coway's Chief Financial Officer. "Despite the challenges posed by a global economic recession, we remain committed to achieving stable growth through market share expansion in the global market, innovative product launches, and strategic marketing efforts."

Coway's reported earnings are as follows:

- First-quarter revenue: KRW 948.3 billion (+2.2% YoY)
- First-quarter operating profit: KRW 175.6 billion (+1.7% YoY)

* The reported figures are taken from the consolidated K-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) statement.

Domestic home appliance sales revenue rose to KRW 580.4 billion (+3.7% YoY) primarily attributed to successful new products such as water purifiers and the BEREX (Bed & Relax) line-up, with the Smart Mattress leading the way.

The total overseas subsidiaries revenue for Q1 reached KRW 336.4 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.2%. Notably, the key growth-driving subsidiaries, Malaysia and Thailand, demonstrated significant revenue growth, with Malaysia achieving KRW 268.2 billion (+2.1% YoY) and Thailand reaching KRW 21.9 billion (+29.8% YoY).

For additional details about Coway's financial performance, please visit the company's Investor Relations page.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

Logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN97463&sd=2023-05-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-announces-financial-results-for-q1-fy2023-301821924.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN97463&Transmission_Id=202305120400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN97463&DateId=20230512
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.