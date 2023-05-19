Baozun to Announce First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on May 25, 2023

SHANGHAI, China, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. ( BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun”, the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the “Results”), on Thursday, May 25, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 25, 2023 (7:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

All participants wishing to attend the call must preregister online before they can receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.

Preregistration Information
Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://register.vevent.com/register/BI08ccb378801d49babdd8d1d8a07992f6. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. To join the conference, simply dial the number you received after preregistering and enter your personal PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Baozun’s website at http://ir.baozun.com. An archived webcast will be available through the same link following the call.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continues,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance,” “going forward,” “looking forward,” “outlook” or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baozun’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to Baozun’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and its announcements, notices or other documents published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof and is based on assumptions that Baozun believes to be reasonable as of this date, and Baozun undertakes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Baozun Inc.

Founded in 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leader in brand e-commerce service, brand management, and digital commerce service. It serves more than 400 brands from various industries and sectors around the world, including East and Southeast Asia, Europe and North America.

Baozun Inc. comprises three major business lines -- Baozun e-Commerce (BEC), Baozun Brand Management (BBM) and Baozun International (BZI) and is committed to accelerating high-quality and sustainable growth. Driven by the principle that “Technology Empowers the Future Success”, Baozun’s business lines are devoted to empowering their clients’ business and navigating their new phase of development.

For more information, please visit http://ir.baozun.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Baozun Inc.
Ms. Wendy Sun
Email: [email protected]

