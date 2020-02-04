PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Alphabet between February 4, 2020 and January 23, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 15, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Alphabet Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alphabet used its dominance in the field of digital advertising to disadvantage website publishers and advertisers who used competing advertising products; (ii) the foregoing conduct was anticompetitive in nature and likely to draw significant regulatory scrutiny; (iii) Alphabet's revenues were unsustainable to the extent that they were the product of said anticompetitive conduct; (iv) Alphabet's conduct, once revealed, would negatively impact the Company's reputation and expose it to a heightened risk of litigation and regulatory enforcement action; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

