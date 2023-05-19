Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers, streamers, content-creators, and gaming PC builders, will present at the following investor conferences:

Wednesday, May 31, 2023: TD Cowen’s 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023: Stifel’s 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023: Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City.

Michael G. Potter, Corsair’s Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting. A live webcast and replay will be available through Corsair’s Investor Relations website of the group presentation at each conference. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the conference.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells gear under its Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

