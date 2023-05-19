PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Crescent Point Energy Corp. ("Crescent Point") (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN $0.10 per share to be paid on July 4, 2023 for shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

These dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Crescent Point's dividends are considered "qualified dividends."

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

