Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) will host an Investor Day on May 25, 2023 in New York, with strategy sessions presented by Fortive’s executive officers and a lunch and innovation showcase hosted by members of Fortive’s operating company leadership teams. The live webcast portion will begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT. Instructions for those who would like to attend the event in person or view the live webcast can be found at investors.fortive.com. A replay of the video webcast will be available following the presentation.

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive's strategic segments—Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions—include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company's businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 18,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world.

