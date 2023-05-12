PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB (publ) has successfully issued SEK 1,000 million of sustainability-linked bonds. The bonds are issued with four-year maturity with maturity date on the 19th of May 2027. SEK 650 million of the new bonds have a floating interest rate of 3-month Stibor plus 1.95 percentage points. And SEK 350 million have a yearly fixed rate coupon at 4.923%. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance loans.

The bonds will be listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Sustainable Bond List. The sustainability-linked bonds are issued under Loomis' recently updated MTN program and under Loomis' Sustainability-Linked Financial Framework, which is published on https://www.loomis.com/en/investors/bond-market.

In connection with the new issue, Loomis AB also has bought back SEK 174 million of the outstanding bonds with maturity on the 18th of September 2023 (SE0011869932). The price for the notes was set to 100.095 per cent of the nominal amount per note and settlement date will be the 19th of May 2023. Loomis will also pay accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the settlement date.

Loomis has linked the sustainability-linked bonds to the outcome of a sustainability performance target to reduce Loomis' absolute carbon dioxide emissions with 20 percent by 2025, compared to the 2019 level. Danske Bank and Nordea jointly acted as bookrunners for this issue.

