Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology for fleets, today announced it has signed a contract with Macnab EV Sales Corp. to deliver 126 vehicles to the leading Canadian commercial vehicle distributor by the end of 2023.

Lightning ZEV3™ vans ordered by Macnab EV Sales Corp. awaiting shipment to Canada (photo: Lightning eMotors)

“It’s an honor – and a testament to the quality and reliability of our vehicles – to receive this order from Macnab as they begin their foray into commercial EVs,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “We are proud they chose Lightning vehicles for their customer EV offering and look forward to getting these vehicles into customers’ hands this year as we further expand our footprint in Canada.”

Deliveries of Lightning’s ZEV3 vans to Macnab have already begun. The full order of 126 vehicles includes ZEV3 cargo and passenger van configurations and ZEV4 shuttle buses. Macnab has been a leader in the Canadian commercial transportation industry since 1935.

“Lightning was a pleasure to work with through our evaluation process,” said Matthew Bannon, president of Macnab EV Sales Corp. “We are confident in our choice and look forward to deploying these vehicles at a variety of locations across Canada.”

The deal also comes as Lightning ramps up production of its all-new%2C+GM-based+ZEV4+platform, featuring school bus, box truck and shuttle bus configurations. In addition, Lightning's mobile DC fast charging system, Lightning+Mobile, is now in production and reaching customers in the coming months.

