Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero-emission, medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology for fleets, today announced it has signed a contract with Macnab EV Sales Corp. to deliver 126 vehicles to the leading Canadian commercial vehicle distributor by the end of 2023.

“It’s an honor – and a testament to the quality and reliability of our vehicles – to receive this order from Macnab as they begin their foray into commercial EVs,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “We are proud they chose Lightning vehicles for their customer EV offering and look forward to getting these vehicles into customers’ hands this year as we further expand our footprint in Canada.”

Deliveries of Lightning’s ZEV3 vans to Macnab have already begun. The full order of 126 vehicles includes ZEV3 cargo and passenger van configurations and ZEV4 shuttle buses. Macnab has been a leader in the Canadian commercial transportation industry since 1935.

“Lightning was a pleasure to work with through our evaluation process,” said Matthew Bannon, president of Macnab EV Sales Corp. “We are confident in our choice and look forward to deploying these vehicles at a variety of locations across Canada.”

The deal also comes as Lightning ramps up production of its all-new%2C+GM-based+ZEV4+platform, featuring school bus, box truck and shuttle bus configurations. In addition, Lightning's mobile DC fast charging system, Lightning+Mobile, is now in production and reaching customers in the coming months.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018. In that time, we have deployed a variety of vehicle classes and applications including but not limited to cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, specialty work trucks, and electric powertrains for school buses, transit buses and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Flightningemotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Lightning eMotors, Inc. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expand,” “enable,” “might,” “potential,” “should,” “would” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results or outcomes to vary, including, but not limited to, risks related to Lightning eMotors’ operations and business and financial performance; the ability of Lightning eMotors to execute on its business strategy and grow demand for its products and revenue; potential increases in costs or shortage of raw materials; market acceptance of new product offerings; and other risks more fully described in Lightning eMotors’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Lightning eMotors undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

