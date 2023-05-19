VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextgen Food Robotics (NEO: NGRB NGRBF) is pleased to announce that it is making significant progress on the development of its proprietary “Lily” app.



Nextgen anticipates that the app will be completed in the next 60 days and at that time will be potentially connected to 10,000 restaurants and grocery stores.

Nextgen Food Robotics AI powered super app codenamed "Lily" could revolutionize the way people order food and grocery shop. "Lily" uses natural language processing to create humanlike conversational dialogue allowing the app to learn users behavior. "Lily" is being built with its own AI language processor and will not be required to link into ChatGpt for natural language implementation or data points.

The Lily super-app aims to integrate the three critical elements of AI:

quality incoming data,

powerful algorithms, and

timely forecasts.

Like chat GPT, “lily” can be spoken to directly by customers and orders for delivery can be done by simply speaking to the app.

About Nextgen Food Robotics Corp.

Nextgen Food Robotics is an automated robotic food co-packer and manufacturer that uses technology to modernize its food manufacturing processes. Additionally, Nextgen Food Robotics is developing the “Lily app” which is an AI powered food application.