Palisade Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

41 minutes ago
Company has sufficient cash expected to fund operations through 2024

Carlsbad, CA, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. ( PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today reported its financial results for the first quarter 2023 and provided a corporate update.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming topline data readout for our U.S. Phase 2 adhesions study. This Phase 2 data along with the results from our dose optimization study, which enrolled its first patient earlier this week, will be integral in determining the most expedient clinical pathway for LB1148. With our cash runway extending past key near-term data endpoints under our current clinical studies, the Company has never been fundamentally stronger, and we are well-positioned to focus on the advancement of our development pipeline,” commented J.D. Finley, interim Chief Executive Officer.

Recent Company Highlights:

  • Commenced enrollment and dosed first patient in dose optimization study for all indications of LB1148;
  • Announced first patient enrolled in our partner Newsoara’s Phase 3 study of LB1148 for the accelerated return of bowel function indication;
  • Received Canadian Patent covering composition of LB1148; and
  • Raised gross proceeds of $11.2 million since January 1, 2023 through registered direct offerings, private placements, and exercises of common stock warrants, extending cash runway through 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Chief Operating Officer, Robert McRae will be transitioning to an executive strategic consultant. In this capacity, Mr. McRae will provide ongoing strategic counsel to the Palisade team related to clinical development and operations, business development/licensing and investor relations.

Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million, which was supplemented by gross proceeds of $6.0 million from a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement completed in early April 2023. The Company believes it has sufficient cash to fund its operations and clinical programs through 2024.

Net loss was $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, down $1.9 million from the $4.2 million net loss for the same period in 2022.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $1.2 million, an increase of approximately $0.3 million, or 29%, compared to the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the Company's increased clinical trial activity related to the development of its lead therapeutic candidate, LB1148.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, decreased approximately $1.4 million, or 47%, from $2.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2022, to $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily the result of cost-saving opportunities implemented by the Company in the third and fourth quarters of 2022, including those associated with the cost-reduction plan announced on September 9, 2022.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier. The Company utilizes over three decades of research and established science that links the role of intestinal barrier biology with human disease to advance novel therapeutics that target and improve the integrity of the intestinal barrier.

The Company’s lead program, LB1148, is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor that acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, potentially reducing intestinal damage. In prior clinical studies, LB1148 has demonstrated positive results in reducing the incidence and severity of post-surgical abdominal adhesions and potentially reducing the time to return of postoperative bowel function. LB1148’s current U.S. Phase 2 study is evaluating its effectiveness in reducing intra-abdominal adhesions, accelerating return of gastrointestinal function, and the prevention of post-operative ileus in subjects undergoing elective bowel resection (PROFILE).

The Company believes that addressing the disruption of the intestinal barrier can fundamentally change the way diseases are treated and establish new standards of patient care. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the extent of our cash runway; estimates about the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets, including any potential revenue generated; future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes or developments in the United States (U.S.) and foreign countries and the impact of these changes; our ability to build a commercial infrastructure in the U.S. and other markets; our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; our ability to identify and qualify additional manufacturers to provide API and manufacture drug product; our ability to enter into commercial supply agreements; the success of competing technologies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; our ability to obtain funding for our operations; our ability to attract collaborators and strategic partnerships; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, and operations, and supply. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to advance its clinical programs, the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; and the Company’s ability to achieve additional financing to fund future operations. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2023. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
[email protected]

Source: Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31,December 31,
20232022
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents$13,297$12,383
Accounts receivable250
Prepaid expenses and other current assets7622,350
Total current assets14,30914,733
Restricted cash2626
Property and equipment, net910
Right-of-use asset275300
Other noncurrent assets643694
Total assets$15,262$15,763
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable$706$1,759
Accrued liabilities309574
Accrued compensation and benefits191486
Current portion of lease liability109105
Debt88
Total current liabilities1,3153,012
Warrant liability1861
Lease liability, net of current portion182211
Total liabilities1,5153,284
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value,
7,000,000 shares authorized; 200,000 issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022		22
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 280,000,000 shares authorized;
4,563,977 and 2,944,306 shares issued and outstanding
at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively		4630
Additional paid-in capital125,229121,637
Accumulated deficit(111,530)(109,190)
Total stockholders’ equity13,74712,479
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$15,262$15,763

Palisade Bio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31,
20232022
License revenue$250$
Operating expenses:
Research and development1,241959
General and administrative1,5382,929
Total operating expenses2,7793,888
Loss from operations(2,529)(3,888)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense(1)
Other income189794
Loss on issuance of warrants(1,110)
Total other income (expense), net189(317)
Net loss$(2,340)$(4,205)
Basic and diluted loss per common share$(0.54)$(12.96)
Basic and diluted weighted average shares used in computing loss per common share4,315,526324,473

Palisade Bio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31,
20232022
Net loss$(2,340)$(4,205)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization11
Noncash lease expense2545
Loss on issuance of warrants1,110
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities(43)(793)
Stock-based compensation93358
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable(250)
Prepaid and other assets and other noncurrent assets278265
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities(970)(59)
Accrued compensation(295)(439)
Operating lease liabilities(25)(47)
Net cash used in operating activities(3,526)(3,764)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments on debt(88)(87)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants2,231
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants2,710
Payment of equity issuance costs(413)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities4,440(87)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash914(3,851)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year12,40910,521
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$13,323$6,670
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the balance sheets:
Cash and cash equivalents$13,297$6,644
Restricted cash2626
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$13,323$6,670
