Micah Young, Chief Financial Officer ofMasimo (NASDAQ: MASI), has been awarded CFO of the Year by the Orange+County+Business+Journal+%28OCBJ%29. In presenting the award, Outstanding CFO of a Public Company, at last night’s ceremony in Irvine, OCBJ Publisher Richard Reisman commended Mr. Young for delivering strong shareholder returns, significantly increasing Masimo’s annual investor outreach, and playing a critical role in the execution of six acquisitions and one licensing deal – all since joining Masimo in 2017.

Micah Young, Chief Financial Officer, Masimo (Photo: Business Wire)

Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, said, “I’m thrilled for Micah to receive such well-deserved accolades from OCBJ. In his six years with Masimo, he has quickly proved himself to be an invaluable asset to our company and one of my most trusted advisors. He’s helped propel us to new heights, delivering impressively for our shareholders and helping steer Masimo’s finances through a period of rapid growth and exciting expansion into new markets. Congratulations, Micah, and thank you to OCBJ for this recognition of his excellence.”

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. In addition, Masimo Consumer Audio is home to eight legendary audio brands, including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Marantz, and Polk Audio. Our mission is to improve life, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies.1 Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,2 improve CCHD screening in newborns3 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™ in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs.4-7 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,8 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals as ranked in the 2022-23 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.9 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), RPVi™ (rainbow® PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root® Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring, O3® Regional Oximetry, and ISA™ Capnography with NomoLine® sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters® includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7®, Radius PPG®, and Radius VSM™, portable devices like Rad-67®, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat® Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97®. Masimo hospital and home automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Masimo Hospital Automation™ platform, and include Iris® Gateway, iSirona™, Patient SafetyNet, Replica®, Halo ION®, UniView®, UniView :60™, and Masimo SafetyNet®. Its growing portfolio of health and wellness solutions includes Radius Tº® and the Masimo W1™ watch. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com%2Fevidence%2Ffeatured-studies%2Ffeature%2F.

ORi, RPVi, and Radius VSM have not received FDA 510(k) clearance and are not available for sale in the United States. The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

