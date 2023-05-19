Company Expands Access to Content and Film Deals for its Web3 Movie Platform Vuele

Fairfield, CA., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms, including its Web3 film distribution platform www.Vuele.io, in the entertainment technology space, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 10% equity stake in newly formed movie production and distribution Company Bronze Bull Entertainment (BBE).

Bronze Bull Entertainment is led by successful executive producer and filmmaker George Furla and finance professional Rick Bach. BBE is focused on financing, producing, and distributing films in the US and internationally. Mr. Furla’s films have produced multiple Oscar nominations and over $1 Billion at the global box office. Mr. Bach has been involved in the financing of film projects for over 30 years. He has closed financing deals of over $100 Million US over the course of his career. Mr. Furla and Mr. Bach have deep connections in the film and financing industries.

"In addition to exposing us to unique, high-quality content, this deal gives us direct access to over 30 years of experience in all facets of the film industry, from financing to production. We’re excited to leverage these types of new opportunities as we seek to expand and improve the experience and engagement for moviegoers around the world,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks Platforms.

Bronze Bull Managing Partner Rick Bach commented, “Web3 technology and platforms like Vuele are changing how movie fans engage with content and creating new opportunities within the industry. We look forward to collaborating with the team at MetaWorks on several film projects already in our pipeline to create new revenue opportunities for film producers and distributors.”

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space that empower Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize content for their communities, empowering their transition to Web3. MetaWorks Platforms owns and operates movie distribution platforms Vuele.io and MusicFX.io, its fan engagement platform that creates deeper connections between fans and artists using Web3 technologies.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io . For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com , and www.sec.gov , searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

[email protected]

Company Contact

Scott Gallagher, President

[email protected]