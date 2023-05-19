PPG Board of Directors recognized as 'Public Company Board of the Year'

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PPG (NYSE PPG) today announced its Board of Directors was recognized by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Three Rivers Chapter as “Public Company Board of the Year.” The annual NACD Three Rivers Director of the Year Awards celebrate excellence in the boardroom among companies and directors of public, private, and nonprofit boards on which they serve and advance exemplary board leadership.

“We are honored to be recognized for our Board’s strong governance and valuable contributions toward continuous improvement,” said Tim Knavish, PPG president and chief executive officer. “These awards celebrate directors who lead through innovation, courage, integrity, and commitment, reflecting PPG’s dedication to our stakeholders by driving profitable growth, strengthening shareholder value, and making a positive difference in our communities.”

In addition, NACD Three Rivers presented its Lifetime Achievement in Governance Posthumous Award in memory of former PPG Chief Financial Officer Bill Hernandez. NACD honored Hernandez’s legacy of leadership, including his tremendous contributions to PPG, where he worked in corporate finance for nearly 20 years. Hernandez began as controller at PPG in 1990 and retired in 2009.

“PPG was very fortunate to have a person of Bill’s caliber as CFO during a period of dramatic change for our company and the global economy,” said Knavish. “His reputation in the chemicals and coatings industries, and among his peers, is clear testimony to his career success and overall integrity. He was the consummate professional with an extremely keen financial mind. He also had a great sense of humor, a very friendly demeanor, and was loved by employees throughout our company.”

NACD, the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 directors, is the leading organization dedicated to enhancing corporate governance in the United States. Its Three Rivers Chapter includes Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Buffalo.

The 2023 Director of the Year Awards were presented at a gala on May 11, 2023, at the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (

NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is atrademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230512005002r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005002/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.