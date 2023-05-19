Pyxis Tankers Announces Date for the Release of the First Quarter 2023 Results and Related Conference Call & Webcast

47 minutes ago
Maroussi, Greece, May 12, 2023 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), an international pure play product tanker company, today announced the following:

Date of Earnings Release. We will issue our unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31,2023 after market closes in New York on Monday, May 15, 2023. We will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote "Pyxis Tankers” to the operator and/or conference ID 13738633. Click here for additional International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available through our website (http://www.pyxistankers.com) under our Events Presentations page. A telephonic replay of the conference and accompanying slides will be available following the completion of the call and will remain available until Monday, May 22, 2023.

Webcast participants of the live conference call should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast and can also access it through the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2976/48353

About Pyxis Tankers Inc.

We own a modern fleet of four tankers engaged in seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. We are focused on selectively growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their "eco" features. We are positioned to opportunistically expand and maximize our fleet due to competitive cost structure, solid financial condition, strong customer relationships and an experienced management team whose interests are aligned with those of its shareholders. For more information, visit: http://www.pyxistankers.com.

Company
Pyxis Tankers Inc.
59 K. Karamanli Street
Maroussi, 15125 Greece
[email protected]

Visit our website at www.pyxistankers.com

Company Contact
Henry Williams
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +30 (210) 638 0200 / +1 (516) 455-0106
Email: [email protected]

Source: Pyxis Tankers Inc.

