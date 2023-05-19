MIAMI, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases, today reported financial results and recent corporate highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



“Avenue is progressing its neuro-focused clinical stage pipeline and 2023 is off to a strong start with AJ201, a first in class small molecule for the treatment of Spinal and Bulbar Muscular Atrophy (“SBMA”), now in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial, and BAER-101, a potentially more tolerable drug for the treatment of epilepsy and acute anxiety, advancing toward Phase 1b studies in each indication. We also held collaborative discussions with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding a safety confirmatory trial protocol for IV Tramadol in the first quarter,” said Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Avenue’s Chief Executive Officer. "With this foundational portfolio, we believe Avenue will achieve critical milestones this year and has the potential to provide impactful therapies to treat patients with neurologic diseases.”

Recent Corporate Highlights:

AJ201

In March 2023, Avenue announced that it entered into an exclusive license agreement with AnnJi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., to acquire rights to AJ201, a first-in-class clinical asset in a Phase 1b/2a study in the U.S. for the treatment of SBMA, which currently has no FDA approved therapy. AJ201 completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2021, which demonstrated the safety of the molecule. The Phase 1b/2a multicenter, randomized, double-blind clinical trial is being conducted in six clinical sites across the U.S., and screening of patients with SBMA has begun. This study aims to evaluate the safety and clinical response of AJ201 in patients suffering from SBMA. AJ201 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for the indications of SBMA, Huntington’s Disease and Spinocerebellar Ataxia.



IV Tramadol

In March 2023, Avenue participated in a Type C meeting with the FDA to discuss the proposed study protocol to assess the risk of respiratory depression related to opioid stacking on IV Tramadol compared to IV morphine. The Type C meeting minutes from the FDA indicate that the FDA and Avenue are in agreement with a majority of the proposed protocol items and are in active discussion about remaining open items. The minutes indicate that the FDA also agrees that a successful study will support the submission of a complete response to the second Complete Response Letter for IV Tramadol pending final agreement on a statistical analysis plan and a full review of the submitted data in the complete response, as well as concurrence from the Division of Anesthesia, Analgesia and Addiction Products.



General Corporate

In January 2023, Avenue completed a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement to an institutional accredited investor priced at the market under Nasdaq rules for total gross proceeds of approximately $3.25 million.

In March 2023, Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Avenue, was appointed to Avenue’s Board of Directors. In addition, Jay Kranzler, M.D., Ph.D., a current Director of Avenue, was appointed as the Chairman of Avenue. Lindsay Rosenwald, M.D., will remain a Director of Avenue.

Financial Results:

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.2 million, compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.5 million.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2023 were $1.0 million, compared to $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $7.5 million, or $1.37 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or $2.05 per share, for the first quarter of 2022.



About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ( ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. It is currently developing three assets including AJ201, a first-in-class asset for spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, BAER-101, an oral small molecule selective GABA-A α2/3 receptor positive allosteric modulator for CNS diseases, and IV Tramadol, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the management of moderate-to-moderately-severe pain in adults in a medically supervised healthcare setting. Avenue is headquartered in Miami, FL and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. ( FBIO). For more information, visit www.avenuetx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

AVENUE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,236 $ 6,708 Other receivables - related party 13 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 198 137 Total assets $ 8,447 $ 6,845 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,838 $ 949 Accrued licenses acquired 3,000 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 44 21 Warrant liability 5,722 2,609 Total current liabilities 10,604 3,579 Total liabilities 10,604 3,579 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), 2,000,000 shares authorized Class A Preferred Stock, 250,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Common stock ($0.0001 par value), 75,000,000 shares authorized Common shares, 6,828,186 and 4,773,841 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 — Additional paid-in capital 86,634 84,456 Accumulated deficit (88,087 ) (80,551 ) Total stockholders’ equity attributed to the Company (1,452 ) 3,905 Non-controlling interests (705 ) (639 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (2,157 ) 3,266 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,447 $ 6,845





