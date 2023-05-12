Zhihu Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 24, 2023

BEIJING, May 12, 2023

BEIJING, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. ("Zhihu" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on May 24, 2023.

The Company's management will host a conference call at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 (7:30 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023) to discuss the results.

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below. Once the pre-registration has been completed, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers, a passcode, and a unique registrant ID which can be used to join the conference call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10179092/f976dce55c

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.zhihu.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call, until May 31, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):


+1-877-344-7529

International:


+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:


1172692

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhihu Inc.
Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Phone: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zhihu-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-24-2023-301823261.html

SOURCE Zhihu Inc.

