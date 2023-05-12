PR Newswire

SYDNEY, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading communications software and cloud infrastructure provider Symbio Holdings ( ASX:SYM, Financial) officially launched its domestic network in Malaysia today, with live call traffic and several large global customers already trialling it.

Symbio's entry introduces new unified communications capabilities into a market historically dominated by incumbent telecommunications providers and creates new opportunities for global players to expand their reach and innovation into the region.

Group CEO of Symbio, Rene Sugo said: "The domestic network deployment in Malaysia nearly doubles our total addressable market. That's double the growth opportunity that we can now offer to global CPaaS leaders and communications innovators looking to expand into Asia-Pacific. Our existing customers are also excited to grow their market with us. They know they can rely on us for ease of connectivity, speed to market and our specialist regulatory knowledge.

"We are unlocking unified communication capabilities in Malaysia with a network designed specifically for the needs of global CPaaS players. Our network provides them the freedom and flexibility to deliver next-generation communications solutions that leverage global megatrends of Enterprise Cloud Adoption and the Future of Working."

Several global communications leaders have signed up to trial services in Malaysia, while awaiting licensing. Dialpad, OpenText, Telnyx and DIDLogic are a few that are taking advantage of the growth opportunity created by Symbio's market entry.

The Malaysia network offering will include nation-wide calling with geographic fixed numbers, IP (nomadic) phone numbers and toll-free numbers, as well as call termination, call collection and SIP connect. Upcoming releases will also include a self-service portal, which will enable quick and easy number ordering, and number portability when made available by the local regulator. Symbio also provides in-country expertise around local regulations and licensing for providers entering the market.

This expansion is a strategic opportunity for large businesses focused on operational efficiency and cost control. Providers can access additional countries efficiently through one carrier, thereby maximising the efficient use of their existing technology and legal resources and time, reducing expenditure.

Symbio brings two decades of innovation and expertise alongside a proprietary technology stack that effectively bridges the gap between telecommunications and cloud-software. Malaysia is the latest domestic network deployed by Symbio, adding to its Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore footprint as part of its Asia-Pacific expansion.

"We are excited to bring our Australian-grown innovation and expertise to yet another country. Our goal continues to be to change the way the world communicates," concluded Mr Sugo.

END

About Symbio

Symbio (ASX: SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio brings together everything needed to deploy and manage modern communication services. The Symbio platform delivers the full communication stack, from carrier infrastructure to enterprise collaboration, across multiple Asia-Pacific regions.

Symbio's products power calling and messaging for government and enterprise, software platforms, global telecoms, and much more.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 530 staff worldwide. Symbio was founded in Sydney in 2002 and is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/symbio-to-unlock-malaysia-domestic-communications-market-with-network-launch-301822054.html

SOURCE Symbio Holdings