CUTERA, INC. (“Cutera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today commented on the termination of the proxy solicitation by Voce Capital Management LLC (“Voce Capital”) with respect to the Special Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for June 9, 2023 (the “Special Meeting”).

Cutera issued the following statement:

The Special Committee of the Cutera Board of Directors deeply values the constructive engagement we have had with our stockholders over recent weeks. The Board refreshment we announced on May 9, 2023, followed an agreement with two of our largest stockholders, which collectively own more than 15% of the Company’s outstanding shares. The four new independent directors were selected by the Special Committee after a comprehensive process of identifying, vetting and interviewing candidates.

The Special Committee notes that two of its five members have decided not to stand for reelection at the 2023 Annual Meeting. The remaining three members were appointed to the Board in the past two years, and with approval of Voce Capital’s J. Daniel Plants in his then-capacity as Executive Chairman of the Board. While Voce Capital refers to the Special Committee members as “entrenched”, the Committee notes that it is, ironically, Mr. Plants who appears to be unwilling to give up his Board seat, even as his clinging to that seat costs the Company significant money and causes immense distraction.

The Special Committee will continue to take action that is in the best interest of Cutera and all stakeholders, and we look forward to moving beyond this matter. We thank our stockholders and employees for their continued support as we work to drive value.

The Company separately announced today that it has also resolved its dispute with former Chief Executive Officer David H. Mowry. Mr. Mowry resigned from the Company’s Board with immediate effect, will be available to support the CEO transition and will withdraw from his participation in Mr. Plants’ litigation against Cutera. Mr. Mowry has also withdrawn his demand for the Special Meeting.

Although Voce Capital has announced that it does not intend to solicit proxies for the Special Meeting, Mr. Plants has not withdrawn his demand for the Special Meeting. Accordingly, the Company currently intends to hold the Special Meeting as scheduled.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable medical practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients. For more information, call +1-415-657-5500 or 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

