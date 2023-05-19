Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced that Andrew (Andy) Rallis will join the company on May 15, 2023 as Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer.

Rallis will have independent oversight of all forms of risk across the company – including market risk, asset-liability management risk, investment and credit risk, product and insurance risk, operational risk and strategic risk. He will be a member of the company’s Senior Management Committee and will report to CEO Ellen Cooper.

Rallis brings more than 40 years of experience as a risk-management leader in the insurance industry. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Actuary at MetLife, with responsibility for actuarial practices in 40+ markets throughout the company, including actuarial aspects of external financial reporting and internal value-based metrics, oversight of pricing activities, asset liability management and actuarial model development. In 2014 he was named America’s Insurance Risk Manager of the Year by GlobalCapital in recognition for his work on MetLife’s variable annuity hedging programs.

"We are thrilled that Andy has decided to join Lincoln," said Ellen Cooper, President and CEO of Lincoln Financial. "He is a deeply seasoned and highly accomplished leader with expertise across all facets of risk management for insurance companies. We have an incredibly talented Risk team here at Lincoln, and we look forward to Andy’s leadership and the value he will bring to our organization.”

Rallis is a longstanding volunteer with the Society of Actuaries (SOA), notably as a speaker at numerous conferences and events, and for serving as President of the SOA in 2019-20, and on the SOA Board of Directors from 2015-2021. He was also a founder and the inaugural President of the Chief Actuaries Forum and has served on the corporate advisory council of the International Association of Black Actuaries for the past decade. He received Bachelor of Science degrees in both Mathematics and Physics from MIT, and is continuing his education at MIT Professional Education with a certificate program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

“Combining technical capabilities with clear and transparent communication that empowers strong risk management has been my passion throughout my career, and I’m incredibly excited to join Lincoln Financial for my next chapter,” said Rallis. “I look forward to partnering with Lincoln’s talented team of risk management professionals as we all contribute to the collective mission of providing financial protection and security to our customers and this great company for years to come.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $290 billion in end-of-period account balances net of reinsurance as of March 31, 2023. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. We create opportunities for early career talent through our intern development program, which ranks among WayUp and Yello’s annual list of Top 100 Internship Programs. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005104/en/