BOSTON, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( IEP) for securities law violations. Investors who purchased shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/iep.



What is this all about?

On May 2, 2023, well-known short-seller Hindenburg Research issued an investigative report on Icahn Enterprises L.P., the “~$18 billion market cap holding company run by corporate raider and activist investor Carl Icahn , who, along with his son Brett, own approximately 85% of the company.” The Hindenburg report states that “Icahn Enterprises’ current dividend yield is ~15.8%, making it the highest dividend yield of any U.S. large cap company by far, with the next closest at ~9.9%,” and alleges that “the dividend is entirely unsupported by IEP’s cash flow and investment performance, which has been negative for years.”

Hindenburg “estimate[s] that IEP’s last reported indicative year-end NAV of $5.6 billion is inflated by at least 22%, due to a combination of overly aggressive marks on IEP’s less liquid/private investments and continued year to date underperformance.”

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. dropped by more than 20% in intraday trading on May 2, 2023.

Then before the market opened on May 10, 2023, Icahn Enterprises announced financial results for Q1 2023 and disclosed that on May 3, 2023 the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York contacted the company seeking information relating to affiliates, corporate governance, capitalization, securities offerings, dividends, valuation, marketing materials, due diligence and other materials.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. dropped by more than 15% in intraday trading on May 10, 2023.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Icahn Enterprises L.P. securities between August 2, 2018 and May 9, 2023, and has lost money may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is July 10, 2023. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at [email protected], or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms may issue press releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com , or call (617) 398-5600 or email [email protected] with any questions.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (617) 398-5600

Email: [email protected]