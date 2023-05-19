Metals & Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

1 hours ago
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 11th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3py6bka

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through May 16th, 2023.

May 11th

PresentationTicker(s)
Keynote Presentation: “Toil & Trouble: Money Burn and Credit Bubble”

Daniel Oliver, Manager Member

Myrmikan Capital, LLC
Dolly Varden Silver CorporationOTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV
Viva Gold Corp. VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
Revival Gold Inc.OTCQX: RVLGF | TSXV: RVG
Gold Terra Resource Corp.OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
Exploits Discovery Corp.OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD
Reyna Silver Corp.OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
Keynote Presentation: "The Sustainability Conundrum"

Jack Lifton, Chairman

Critical Minerals Institute
American Rare Earth Ltd. ARRNF | ASX: ARR
Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.OTCQX: VANAF | TSXV: VAND
Grid Metals Corp. MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM
Power Nickel Inc. PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN
CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Pink: CDSG

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

