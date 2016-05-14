Caterpillar is Showcasing Products and Services that Help Build America's Infrastructure on the National Mall

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023

Fuel efficient products, battery electric prototype and remanufactured engine highlight sustainable offerings at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers' Celebration of Construction in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is bringing its iconic yellow iron to the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall to showcase innovative products, technology and services helping its customers build the nation's – and the world's – infrastructure. Caterpillar customers construct the roads, bridges, seaports and runways that connect people to jobs, opportunities and one another.

"This celebration provides an opportunity to showcase the importance of infrastructure investment," said Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President Tony Fassino. "We have a nearly 100-year legacy of providing products and services that continually improve the quality of life and the environment by helping our customers fulfill society's need for infrastructure, including shelter, clean water, transportation and reliable energy."

Caterpillar offers multiple solutions made to match its customers' work, some of which are on display at Caterpillar's exhibit at the Celebration of Construction on the National Mall:

  • The Cat® 301.9 battery electric mini excavator prototype is one of four construction industry products Caterpillar is developing to help support its customers' climate-related objectives.
  • The Cat® 299D3 compact track loader is a versatile machine on a jobsite – it digs, grades, moves material, runs work tools and loads.
  • The Cat® 966 XE wheel loader delivers increased fuel efficiency and premium performance with simple-to-use standard technologies to boost operator efficiencies and lower maintenance costs.
  • The Cat® C9 engine helps deliver low operating costs, reliability and durability. The remanufactured Cat C9 engine highlights our commitment to sustainability by offering Cat® Reman products that provide like-new performance and reliability at fraction-of-new costs when returning the used core.

As a leading U.S. exporter, Caterpillar has served America and the world since 1925. The company manufactures in every region in the world to support its global customers. With approximately 48,000 U.S. employees in more than 60 primary locations across 25 states and dealers from coast to coast, Caterpillar is a part of the United States infrastructure.

The Celebration of Construction on the National Mall will run from May 14-16. Caterpillar will be located between Madison and Jefferson Drive near the National Museum of Natural History.

For more information on Caterpillar's exhibit, please visit https://newsroom.aem.org/caterpillar-at-construction-on-the-national-mall/.

About Caterpillar:
With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/socialmedia.html.

