SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”) ( BYND). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have July 10, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/beyond-meat-3

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Beyond Meat touted its “extensive testing” to “ensure manufacturability” of its plant-based meat, but in reality it struggled to produce its products due to scaling issues and poor decision-making processes. The Company’s partners lost faith in its ability to produce food at a commercial scale, as well as rejecting its high costs. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about BYND, investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines .

