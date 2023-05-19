Dime to Sponsor McCarren 5K

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) ( DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), is proud to sponsor the Dime McCarren 5K on June 3rd, 2023. This is the 6th consecutive year Dime has partnered with St. Nick’s Alliance to sponsor the event. St. Nick’s Alliance is one of New York’s oldest and most accomplished community development groups providing affordable housing for over 41 years.



ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island(1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.