MOOREFIELD, W.V., May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company”) ( SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to participate in the D.A. Davidson 25th Annual Financial Institutions Conference in Colorado Springs, CO May 15-17, 2023.



A copy of the presentation materials is available on the Company’s website at https://www.summitfgi.com/news/presentations.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.5 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 53 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. ( SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.