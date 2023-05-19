Kalloghlian Myers LLP is investigating a potential investor class action against Canopy Growth Corporation.

On May 10, 2023, Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) disclosed that it had identified material misstatements in its prior financial statements related to sales in its BioSteel business unit that were accounted for incorrectly. The company identified misstatements in its audited annual financial Statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and its interim financial statements for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005291/en/