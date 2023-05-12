PR Newswire

The campaign is designed to help women at CBW learn new skills, broaden their networks, and further their professional development.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Warburg, the premier brokerage that's been at the forefront of New York luxury real estate for more than 100 years, is announcing the launch of its own chapter of " What Moves Her ." The campaign supports the growth of women in the real estate field. "What Moves Her" was originally launched in 2020 by Sue Yannaccone, former Coldwell Banker Realty Executive Vice President and currently President and Chief Executive Officer for Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. The campaign will sponsor ongoing events, panels with a variety of perspectives and experiences, and special promotions. With its own "What Moves Her" chapter, Coldwell Banker Warburg is extending its commitment to empowering women in its workforce.

"As someone who has always recognized the importance of uplifting and supporting women, I am thrilled to launch the 'What Moves Her' chapter in NYC," said Kevelyn Guzman, Chief Operating Officer at Coldwell Banker Warburg. "We're looking forward to building a community of like-minded women who will collaborate and empower each other to achieve greater success and fulfillment in all aspects of life."

In its first year, the campaign saw participation from more than 5,000 women, who used a variety of tools and strategies to further their personal and professional development. Currently, around two-thirds of real estate agents and brokers are women, according to the National Association of REALTORS , making it an attractive area for those who are particularly career-driven and ambitious. However, they comprise a far smaller percentage in the commercial real estate market, and in leadership positions in the industry.

Further, many women must contend with a "network gap," which refers to the fact that women tend to have a disproportionately smaller professional network or number of connections than men. This could lead to missed opportunities, even for women with the right skills. In fact, women are 28% less likely than their male counterparts to have a strong professional network, according to data from LinkedIn . These are the types of challenges facing women in real estate that the "What Moves Her" campaign hopes to change.

"I have found that women who build a supportive network and have go-to mentors feel more confident and more equipped to succeed in leadership roles. I'm excited and proud Coldwell Banker Warburg is prioritizing this initiative for its agents and employees," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO, Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors.

The Coldwell Banker Warburg "What Moves Her" chapter officially launched in April 2023. Those interested in learning more can sign up here: http://eepurl.com/ioz3jU

About Coldwell Banker Warburg

Coldwell Banker Warburg, formerly Warburg Realty, is a leading residential real estate brokerage in Manhattan. In 2021, it became the first company to be fully branded under Coldwell Banker Global Luxury®, part of Coldwell Banker, one of the oldest and most established residential real estate leaders in North America. The legacy firms boast over two centuries of collective experience, offering agents and their clients a global network of resources, marketing power, and international presence. Coldwell Banker Warburg is led by President Frederick Warburg Peters, who previously spent more than 30 years as Warburg Realty's CEO. The brokerage is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. ( NYSE:HOUS, Financial), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

