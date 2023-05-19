WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) resulting from allegations that Canopy Growth may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 10, 2023, Canopy Growth (the “Company”) announced non-reliance on previously issued financial statements on Form 8-K. Canopy Growth stated "management of the Company identified certain trends in the booking of sales by the BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (“BioSteel”) business unit for further review. The Company, together with independent external counsel and forensic accountants, and under the oversight of the Audit Committee (the “Audit Committee”) of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company, initiated an internal review of the financial reporting matters related to BioSteel (the “BioSteel Review”). Although the BioSteel Review remains ongoing, the Company has preliminarily identified material misstatements in the Prior Financial Statements (as defined below) related to sales in the BioSteel business unit that were accounted for incorrectly. In particular, on May 4, 2023, the Company, in consultation with the Audit Committee, concluded that the Company’s (i) audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (the “2022 10-K”), and (ii) unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, included in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such quarterly periods (collectively, the “Form 10-Qs” and together with the 2022 10-K, the “Prior Financial Statements”), should no longer be relied upon because of certain material misstatements contained in the Prior Financial Statements. In addition, the reports of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm included in the 2022 10-K should no longer be relied upon."

On this news, Canopy Growth's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 14.75% to close at $1.04 per share on May 11, 2023.

