Baker Hughes Again Named to Fortune's Modern Board 25 List, Moves Up Rankings

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, was again named to the Fortune's Modern Board 25, a list of the most innovative boards of directors among S&P 500 companies. This year, Baker Hughes comes in at No. 5, up one spot from 2022.

Fortune collaborated with the Diligent Institute, the research arm and think tank of the global corporate-governance software company Diligent, to develop the ranking - based on criteria that include the expertise, independence, diversity, and tenure of board membership. Using information gathered by Diligent and ESG data from Refinitiv to quantify board success across several dimensions, the ranking measures board independence, sustainability, diversity, financial performance and more.

"We are proud to once again appear on Fortune's Modern Board 25 list, a testament to the breadth and strength of our Board's expertise. Strong governance is fundamental to our ability to grow sustainably as we transform our company and industry throughout the energy transition," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "I thank our Board and shareholders for their unwavering commitment to and support of our strategy as we take energy forward."

Read what Fortune wrote about the Baker Hughes Board and view the full list here.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations
Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
[email protected]

f4c438d7-aff0-40e3-89c6-d4a91d37e82c.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Hughes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Baker Hughes
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-hughes
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Baker Hughes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754479/Baker-Hughes-Again-Named-to-Fortunes-Modern-Board-25-List-Moves-Up-Rankings

img.ashx?id=754479

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.