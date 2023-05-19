Altamira Therapeutics to Host Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Call on May 16th 2023

HAMILTON, BERMUDA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing and commercializing RNA delivery technology for extrahepatic targets, announced that it will host its Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Call on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Founder, Chairman, and CEO Thomas Meyer and COO Covadonga Paneda will deliver prepared remarks followed by a Q&A session where they will address questions from investors and analysts.

Event: Altamira Therapeutics FY 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Call
Date: Tuesday, May 16th

Time: 8am ET (5am PT)

Access:

Investors can begin accessing the webcast 15 minutes before the call, where an operator will register your name and organization. The call will be in listen-only mode. To submit a question for management, please email [email protected]by end of day May 15th.

A replay of the call will be available 30 minutes after the live call via the Investors section of the Altamira website at https://ir.altamiratherapeutics.com/.

Replay Access:

Toll Free replay number: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 48448
Expiration: May 30, 2023, 11:59 PM ET

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) is dedicated to developing RNA-based therapeutics for extrahepatic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ delivery platforms). The Company currently has two flagship siRNA programs in preclinical development beyond in vivo proof of concept: AM-401 for KRAS driven cancer and AM-411 for rheumatoid arthritis. The versatile delivery platform is also suited for mRNA and other types of RNA therapeutics and shall be leveraged via out-licensing to pharma or biotech companies. In addition, Altamira is in the process of divesting and/or licensing-out its legacy assets in allergology and viral infection (Bentrio® OTC nasal spray; commercial) and inner ear therapeutics (AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo; post Phase 2; Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi® for tinnitus and hearing loss; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, Altamira is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/.

Investor Contact

[email protected]
800-460-0183

