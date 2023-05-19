LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

CryptoCurrencyWire's latest audio production features Keith Moore, CEO of corporate finance firm Boustead Securities, and Mark Elenowitz, Co-Founder of blockchain-powered securities exchange and trading app Upstream.

To begin the interview, Elenowitz provided an introduction to Upstream and detailed some of the advantages it offers to retail traders.

"We are really excited about our relationship with Boustead," Elenowitz stated. "Boustead has been so instrumental in small cap capital raising and capital formation that they were a perfect candidate to partner with Upstream. Upstream is the only national securities exchange in the world that is powered by the ethereum blockchain. We're an affiliate member of the World Federation of Exchanges. There are 250 members around the world, including New York, Nasdaq, Tokyo, London and Hong Kong. We're the smallest, but our affiliate membership enables us to adhere to the highest standards of investor disclosures and protections."

"What's unique about our marketplace is that we're designed for the global audience to be able to come in and have access to issuers that trade on other primary markets around the world," he continued. "As Americans, we take it for granted that it's very easy to download an app and open an account. It's very difficult for the rest of the world to place securities transactions and buy stock. We are a direct-to-consumer marketplace. Investors can connect directly to our exchange through an app with a credit card, cash, cryptocurrency or PayPal. There are no intermediaries or market makers, meaning that there is no ability to have market manipulations like layering or spoofing and, most importantly, there's no ability to borrow or hypothecate, so there's no ability to short sell."

Moore then detailed how Boustead Securities is leveraging Upstream as a secondary sale option for traders.

"Boustead is a broker-dealer focused primarily on raising capital for growth companies, both privately and publicly," Moore added. "We believe in the financial circle of life - bringing investors into companies privately and having them exit publicly. We found over the years that, if you do that successfully for investors, they keep coming back… More recently, we've seen market forces that have disrupted small cap companies in particular by creating extreme selling pressure… They're just trying to effectuate a profit by trading - high frequency traders using algorithms… That's what attracted us to Mark and Upstream… We're proud to be a supporter of Upstream by being an introducing broker for investors, so that, ultimately, they can be protected against market forces that have nothing to do with the validity of the company."

Join IBN's Jonathan Keim and Bell2Bell's latest guests to learn more about Upstream's unique capabilities and the benefits offered to Boustead investors as a result of the recently announced partnership.

To hear the entire episode please visit: https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com/CryptoNewsAudio

The latest audio production from CryptoCurrencyWire continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN's achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Boustead Securities

Boustead Securities is an investment banking firm that advises clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring in a wide array of industries and circumstances. It was established in 2006 to assist lower middle market private and public companies in all areas of capital markets formation. Over the years, Boustead Securities has continued to expand its services and professionals, fast becoming a one-stop middle-market investment bank. Today, it provides a full array of corporate finance, third party research, and sales and trading to a diversified client base that includes fast-growing companies, companies facing financial or other challenges, financial institutions, and high net worth clients. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Boustead1828.com

About Upstream

Upstream is a revolutionary exchange and trading app giving U.S. and global issuers access to a global investor base who can trade shares with both crypto and U.S. dollars. As a MERJ Exchange Market, Upstream is built for investors of all levels looking to trade shares in IPOs, NFTs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, SPACs and celebrity ventures. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Upstream.exchange

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

