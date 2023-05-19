Bread Financial Included on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 List

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Committed to operating responsibility based on the highest standards of ethics and integrity, Bread Financial today announced that it has been included on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2023 list, ranking #20 among other companies in the financial services sector.

"Building trust is one of the most important priorities for any business, but also one of the easiest things for it to lose, which is why I am so proud to receive this third-party validation that represents our culture in action," said Ralph Andretta, president and chief executive officer, Bread Financial. "We rebranded to Bread Financial just over a year ago, and our inclusion on Newsweek's list is a noteworthy acknowledgment of our commitment to deliver best-in-class, value-added experiences that build trust and confidence."

To determine the top 700 most trustworthy companies across 23 industries, Newsweek, in partnership with market research partner Statista Inc., evaluated a pool of 3,100 U.S.-headquartered companies with revenues over $500 million along with a sample of approximately 25,000 U.S. residents who rated companies on three pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust

"Empowering customers in a way that inspires confidence, satisfaction and trust in our brand is rooted in our responsible business practices," said Dana Beckman, head of sustainability, Bread Financial. "As we continue to adapt and respond to evolving consumer expectations, our purpose-driven approach and unwavering dedication to operating sustainably remains essential to earning and maintaining the trust of our diverse stakeholders."

In January, Bread Financial also announced its inclusion on Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies 2023 list. For more information on Bread Financial's ESG strategy, visit its sustainability page or download the 2021 ESG Report.

3f471ff7-ac17-4850-81b1-092b73d112f7.jpeg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bread Financial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bread Financial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bread-financial
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Bread Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754502/Bread-Financial-Included-on-Newsweeks-Most-Trustworthy-Companies-in-America-2023-List

img.ashx?id=754502

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.