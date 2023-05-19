GoDaddy Small Biz Weekly, Vol. 01: Jane Malone of Cursed Drawings

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / GoDaddy
280bd9ec-3d65-49e3-904f-5129655f912f.png

Originally Published on GoDaddy LinkedIn

  • A NEW ERA: 44% of businesses are started by Gen-Z & Millennials
  • WHO RUN THE WORLD?58% of new businesses are woman-owned

CELEBRATING DREAMERS: NATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS WEEK 2023

We're celebrating National Small Business Week 2023 by championing small business owners who are making an impact with our tools and support. Here's our first editorial celebrating Jane Malone. We're beyond proud of her business Cursed Drawings, and for being an inspiration to neurodivergent dreamers everywhere.

She did it differently. Cincinnati's Jane Malone has always been an artist - and a little different.

Her childhood dream was to become a fashion designer, opening her first "store" out of her closet to sell decorated paper towel holders and other goods. But her teenage experiences with autism and "derealization" symptoms made her want to give up on her dream. When she started doodling during her junior year at a Creative & Performing Arts high school, she found hope and peace in her situation. Sharing her blob-like creatures and silly captions helped Jane make her classmates smile - and feel less alone.

From Creepy doodles to Cursed Drawings

Jane told her parents she was taking a gap year before committing to college. She wanted to try pursuing her dream and selling her own clothes. GoDaddy's Website Builder made it easy for her to build her first website and start selling all by herself, which gave her a boost of self-confidence as a brand new entrepreneur. Her confidence and skills continued to grow alongside her small business.

"It's impossible to fail when you're doing what love."
-JANE MALONE

NEURODIVERGENT ENTREPRENEURS CAN DO ANYTHING NEUROTYPICAL ENTREPRENEURS CAN DO - THEY JUST MIGHT HAVE TO DO IT DIFFERENTLY.

Jane hopes her story inspires other neurodivergent dreamers and artists to turn their intrusive thoughts into inspired creations. Just because you exist in a "dream state" doesn't mean you can't pursue your "dream life".

Want to support Jane's small business? Shop Cursed Drawings: curseddrawings.com

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754505/GoDaddy-Small-Biz-Weekly-Vol-01-Jane-Malone-of-Cursed-Drawings

img.ashx?id=754505

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.