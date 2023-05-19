Branded Legacy, Inc. Retains Counsel to File S-1 Registration Statement

Company Plans to Up-List to OTCQB

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK:BLEG), a holding company specializing in growth through acquisitions with a focus on the CBD industry, is proud to announce that it has retained counsel to file an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company has also received approval to up-list its stock to the OTCQB exchange.

In addition, Branded Legacy, Inc. has started two-year audits, which are expected to be completed within the next three weeks. These audits will help the company ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements and financial reporting standards.

The S-1 registration statement will enable Branded Legacy, Inc. to become a fully reporting company with the SEC. This will provide greater transparency and accountability to its shareholders and potential investors. The company expects the registration statement to become effective within a few months after filing, subject to SEC review.

Up-listing to the OTCQB is a significant milestone for Branded Legacy, Inc. This move is expected to increase visibility for the company's stock, as well as attract new investors. OTCQB is a venture market designed for early-stage and developing companies. It provides a more transparent trading platform with more stringent financial reporting standards than the OTC Pink exchange.

"We are excited to announce the filing of our S-1 registration statement and up-listing to the OTCQB," said Jermain Strong, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc. "These actions reflect our commitment to transparency, accountability, and increasing value for our shareholders. We believe that becoming a fully reporting company and up-listing to the OTCQB will provide greater exposure for our brand and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles.

About Alpha Growers, LLC: Alpha Growers, LLC is a hemp farm in Newberry, FL. They grow and sell hemp flower, providing some of the highest quality plants in the industry. Its current operations are under Kamino Propagation and Research, LLC. Currently Alpha Growers has $320,000 in assets and is in contract to purchase the remaining assets of Kamino over the next few years.

About Total Refinement Solutions, LLC: Total Refinement Solutions, LLC has developed no less than four potential standard operating procedures for extraction, refinement and synthesis of any given target alkaloid. It has secured inputs of raw plant material, crude extracts for refinement and a demand for the output. The Company currently has operational labware as assets.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Contact:

www.brandedlegacy.com
(407) 337-0642
[email protected]

SOURCE: Branded Legacy, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/754514/Branded-Legacy-Inc-Retains-Counsel-to-File-S-1-Registration-Statement

