Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Bill Ready, CEO will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference. The session is scheduled for May 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM PST (10:10 AM EST).

A live webcast will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the same website for 30 days following the completion of the event.

Disclosure Information

Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is the daily visual inspiration platform people around the world use to shop products personalized to their taste, find ideas to do offline and discover the most inspiring content. People have saved more than 390 billion Pins across a range of interests from building a home office to cooking a new recipe and planning a vacation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has more than 460 million monthly active users worldwide. Available on iOS and Android, and at pinterest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005426/en/