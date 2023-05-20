PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2023 / Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW, "Sunworks" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced that it intends to postpone the issuance of its first quarter 2023 results and accompanying conference call previously scheduled for Monday, May 15, 2023.

The Company will make a subsequent announcement to schedule the date and time of its first quarter 2023 results, conference call and webcast following the release of its financial results for the first quarter.

ABOUT SUNWORKS

Sunworks has been providing high-performance solar and battery storage solutions since 2000. It acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal, and public works. Today, Sunworks is proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric, and technology-agnostic network that has installed over 200 MW of solar and battery storage systems. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

IR CONTACT

720.778.2415

