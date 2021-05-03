Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Horizon Bank, LivePerson, and Trinseo and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

23 hours ago
NEW YORK, May 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ( HBNC), LivePerson, Inc. ( LPSN), and Trinseo PLC (: TSE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. ( HBNC)

Class Period: March 9, 2022 - March 10, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Horizon Bank class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HBNC

LivePerson, Inc. ( LPSN)

Class Period: May 10, 2022 - March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 23, 2023

On March 15, 2023, LivePerson issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. The Company disclosed that WildHealth, the Company’s subsidiary, received a notice that Medicare was suspending reimbursements for services rendered under the Medicare demonstration program pending further review. As a result, LivePerson elected to take a reserve for revenue associated with such services in the fourth quarter of 2022 for which payment has not yet been collected. LivePerson further disclosed that, had the Company recognized revenues associated with services delivered under the program during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, its revenue would have been within the previous guidance ranges for the fourth quarter and full year. On this news, the price of LivePerson shares declined by $5.64 per share, or approximately 57.72%, from $9.77 per share to close at $4.13 on March 15, 2023.

For more information on the LivePerson class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LPSN

Trinseo PLC (: TSE)

Class Period: May 3, 2021 - March 27, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2023

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) the Company’s Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) Defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) Operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse event; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Trinseo class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TSE

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
[email protected]
www.bespc.com

