Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that the Company will delay its earnings release and accompanying conference call, as it requires additional time to finalize certain of the disclosures in its Quarterly Report. Due to the complexity of the accounting associated with the Company’s recall of vehicles containing batteries purchased from Romeo Power Systems, the Company’s auditors require additional time to complete their review procedures related to the Company’s accounting treatment.

The Company expects the delay will be no more than a few days, and it will announce the new earnings date as soon as it is selected.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, Type A school buses, work trucks, city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https%3A%2F%2Flightningemotors.com.

