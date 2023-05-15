PLDT, Smart bag gold, silvers from 2023 ASPAC Stevie Awards 

MANILA, Philippines, May 15, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) recently received Gold and Silver Stevie® citations from the prestigious 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards– the international business award competition that recognizes innovation in all its forms. 

Bagging the Gold Stevies® under the Virtual and Live Events category is PH Digicon 2022: BOUNDLESS, the hybrid staging of one of the most sought-after thought leadership events in the Asia-Pacific Region– the Philippine Digital Convention (PH Digicon). 

The two-day PH Digicon event tackled industry innovations and trends that can help enterprises evolve and embrace opportunities of digital adoption. The event was headlined by Earvin "Magic" Johnson, CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, philanthropist, and a basketball legend who constantly strives to reinvent and adapt in the changing landscape of business. 

PLDT and Smart also bagged two Silver Stevies®—one for Better Today under the Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications, and another for PLDT Enterprise under the Thought Leadership Category. 

Better Today is a multi-pronged and multi-stakeholder program of PLDT and Smart that highlights safety and wellness among digitally connected Filipinos. In particular, the program aims to promote awareness, understanding, and behaviors on data privacy and security, digital wellness, and online child safety and protection. 

A Silver Stevie® citation was also given to PLDT Enterprise for the leadership of PLDT and Smart First Vice President, Mitch Locsin. His over 23 years of management experience and over eight years in the Business Process Outsourcing and Information Technology practice are a testament as to how he understands the needs of the industry and ensures that PLDT Enterprise services and capabilities remain at par globally. 

Held annually, the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world's premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 21 years. 

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday, 27 June. 

